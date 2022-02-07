This Could Save a Life, Please Share Idahoans!

Would you believe me if I told you there was a way to get your medical bills legally forgiven in Idaho? Meaning the government would essentially “wave” your medical bills, so you no longer have to pay them?

Well, there is. And we’re going to show you how. It could literally save you, someone’s family, or someone’s life.

Alright, now back to getting those medical bills forgiven.

So, you’re probably wondering, “why would any hospital just ‘forgive’ my medical bills?”

Well, believe it or not, most hospitals in America are non-profit.

So what does that mean? Well, it means they legally must have a Charity Care Policy that requires them to forgive your bills if you fall into a certain category on their sliding scale.

Let’s get into it:

How to get your medical hospital bills legally forgiven

There is a nonprofit that helps individuals do this. It’s called “Dollar For.” Please visit their website to see if you can get relief from your medical bills.

Keep in mind that this is different for every hospital and every state! But this could really help someone in need or save a life. You can check out St. Lukes Financial Assistance Application here for example.

