How selling potatoes in Idaho Can Give You Jail Time

So, Idaho’s claim to fame is obviously potatoes. But be careful because you can get jail time for selling them due to this Idaho law.

Idaho has some pretty funny laws. For example, take a look at these crazy ones:

And a few other random laws that will make you scratch your head in confusion.

Now, back to illegal potatoes.

All we can say is that Idahoans take their potatoes VERY seriously. I mean, look at this crazy potato Airbnb!

Oh, and have you heard of potato guns? Yeah, those are real things too. Ask any born and raised Idahoan if they’d made one before, and the answer is bound to be yes 99% of the time.

This viral TikTok of a woman saying, “Idahoans took a vegetable and turned it into a weapon of mass destruction.” Now, this is obviously a little dramatic, but the love for potatoes is real!