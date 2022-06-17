How is This Beautiful Home in Kuna for Sale Again? (Look Inside!)

This wildly popular home I wrote about in January is for sale again!

At the time of that article, the home was listed at $1.4 million, and it was the most expensive home for sale in Kuna. In today’s market, it’s definitely not the most expensive home listed anymore, and the price has been brought down to $1.2 million. Keep scrolling to check out the 30+ pictures 👇

The home’s listing says...

“Bring your horses! This 2 ACRE custom built; renovated Kuna estate completely lives up to Idaho's luxury country lifestyle! NO HOA, RV BAY & shop w/ power. An elevated manicured landscape offers 360º mountain views & overlooks a dedicated 1-acre pasture. Relax & entertain on the private terrace & enjoy the firepit; equipped for spa. An elegant entryway leads into a flowing great room concept w/ imposing ceiling height & distinctive window pouring in East facing sunshine.”

You had me at “NO HOA” ... haha I want that! but for real HOA’s can be the worst.

The listing continues...

“It has an office, full downstairs guest bath, expansive laundry space, double vanity guest bath, & enormous bonus room - Every bedroom is oversized w/ walk-in closets. The owner suite is located on the main floor. It offers a luxurious walk-in shower, heated floors & a dreamy free-standing soaking tub. Located on a private lane this home's quiet countryside is only 5 minutes from equestrian trails & Falcon Crest Golf Course. 10 minutes from town & schools, & only 15 min from freeway access."

Here’s 30+ photos – go check out the inside 👀

How is This Beautiful Home in Kuna for Sale Again?! Take a look around!

This One Dollar Home in Eagle Seems Too Good to be True!

Nampa Home Perfect for Roommates or In-laws, 2 Master Suites & Under $500K Check out this incredibly rare find in Nampa right now — it's the perfect home for a roommates/in-laws situation and it's under $500K :)