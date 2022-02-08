How Idaho Man and Father of 3-Year-Old Survived This DUI Hit

A Caldwell man and father of a 3-year-old boy was hit by a drunk driver. His story is horrifying and remarkable. His story is at the end of this article.

This, along with this recently published article by the Idaho State Journal announcing Idaho being the highest in the nation for traffic deaths.

Let’s take a look into it:

Idaho's Horrifying Lead in National Traffic Deaths

Now, there is a lot of speculation around why Idaho has seen such a spike in traffic deaths.

Here’s what a few locals had to say about it:

What Idahoans have to say about Spike in Traffic Deaths Try not to spike out your coffee, lol

Now before we get into it, there have also been some pretty wacky car accidents lately. For example, here’s one of a car running into a Verizon store in Kuna that happened recently:

Car Runs into Kuna Verizon Store with Cali License Plate Receives Hate

And this is what Idaho locals had to say about it:

Locals Respond to Car Running into Kuna Verizon Building

Oh, and we can’t forget about this MASSIVE 40-car-pile-up that happened this past winter:

Idaho Car Crash Footage from Fremont County Local Released

But, enough of that. Let’s get back to the real reason you're here, and the story about the man (and father of a 3-year-old) who was hit by a drunk driver.

Here’s what we know:

Father of 3-Year Old Hit by Drunk Driver in Caldwell

Now, if you or someone you know has suffered from a similar incident and are FLOODED with medical bills, we may have some good news for you. It is possible to get those bills legally “forgiven” or “waived” by the government.

And we’re going to show you how.

Most people don’t know this, but most hospitals in America are non-profit.

So what does that mean, you ask?

Well, it means they legally must have a Charity Care Policy that requires them to forgive your bills if you fall into a certain category on their sliding scale.

Let’s get into it:

How to get your medical hospital bills legally forgiven

There is a nonprofit that helps individuals do this. It’s called “Dollar For.” Please visit their website to see if you can get relief from your medical bills.

Keep in mind that this is different for every hospital and every state! But, here’s an example of St. Lukes Financial Assistance Application.