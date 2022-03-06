How Idaho Election Disputes Continue to Disrupt the Idaho GOP Says NBC News

Idaho's internal battle between the various elements of the Idaho Republican Party has gained the attention of a national media outlet. NBC reports on allegations made by My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell about voter fraud in Idaho that have accelerated the fissures within the party.

The story involves the Idaho Attorney General's investigation of possible voter fraud during the 2020 election. The attorney general's office found no evidence of voter fraud and did send Lindell a bill for the cost of their investigation. President Trump did win the Gem State by 30 points in 2020.

Idaho continues to be on the mind of America's most famous pillow entrepreneur. Lindell believes Idaho has an election problem despite the state's investigation results. He tells NBC News directly: "Neither do I. I got better things to do than deal with some cease and desist from Idaho. I'm not going to cease and desist. I'm out here to help our country and it's not going to happen."

"If they got a couple of little counties where there were five people in the county and they know all five voted, good for them," he added. "I'm telling you, they need to do a whole forensic audit of the whole state."

There has been no word from the attorney general's office on whether or not they will conduct another investigation. The Idaho GOP doesn't need anyone, Mike Lindell included, to fuel their disagreements. The governor faces several Republican contenders in the upcoming May primary, including the sitting lieutenant governor.

The state Republican party and the governor condemned the appearance of the lieutenant governor as a conservative convention. She has fired back against the media and the GOP establishment. The upcoming primary will be one of the most competitive primaries in the state's history.

President Biden Arrives in Boise President Biden is greeted by protesters during his visit to Boise, Idaho.

Ed Humphreys on the Trail Ed Humphreys tours the state campaigning to be Idaho's next Republican Governor.