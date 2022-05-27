As George Costanza once worried about, there's a lot of risk putting an "I love you" out there. What happens if they don't say anything back? What do you do if they don't feel the same? On the flip, side...what do you do if you're the one who's told "I love you" and you're not feeling it? Do you lie and say, "I love you, too?" Do you pretend you didn't hear them? Do you pull an Eric Forman from That 70s Show and say, "I love cake?" Or, do you look this vulnerable person in the eyes and tell them "I do not love you?" Plenty of options, but none of them are great.

I recently asked Idaho residents how they would react to being told "I love you" when they aren't feeling the same. Their responses were nothing short of hilarious. Some of them are willing to lie and say it back. Some would ignore it. Some even said they'd ask follow-up questions and "What do you love about me?" Now, that just seems cruel.

Below, I've shared a list of my favorite responses that we got. It happens more often than you'd think. It may or may not have even happened to me. She may or may not have acted like she didn't hear me. For three days I may or may not have been panicking wondering what to do next. Did she hear me? Do I say it again? Does this mean it's over? Then, three days after my initial statement, she may or may not have confirmed she heard me and said she loved me, too. It was worth the wait. If that really happened, of course. If it is indeed true, which, again, it may or may not be, I'm glad it went the way it did. When she finally said it, I know she meant it and it was genuine. Allegedly.

Let's get to the list! Here's how the people of Idaho either did or would respond to being told "I love you" when they aren't feeling it back.

How To Respond To "I Love You" According To The People Of Idaho Hearing "I love you" can be a beautiful magic moment. However, if you're not feeling it back, it can be quite scary. What do you do? What do you say? There's no right answer. When asked, here's what Idaho residents said they would do.

Awkward Hospitality Ends Idaho Road Rage Fight In a strange brawl on the streets of the Treasure Valley, some sort of road rage incident has the internet laughing out loud at how awkward things were brought to a close.

It isn't often that we see much serious road rage here in the Treasure Valley. Perhaps an occasional "flying of the bird" or an explicative yelled--for the most part, the lack of real traffic in Boise and our overall "slower" pace of life keeps everyone calm. This brawl seems to be an exception to the rule, at one point, one of the fighting men says to "go back to Washington". It's the END of the fight that has everyone online LAUGHING...maybe it's just some good old fashioned Idaho Hospitality?