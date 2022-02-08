Let’s face it, working with the public can be stressful.

But driving for Uber and Lyft has proven to be a whole other beast.

They deal with people from all walks of life – from business professionals traveling to and from the airport, drunk college kids stumbling around in the early morning hours, and everyone in between. There’s no doubt about it, they’ve definitely seen it all.

So imagine our excitement when local Boise drivers decided to spill the tea and tell us some of their hilarious and downright sketchy rides that they’ve given over the last few years.

Well, buckle your seat belts. It’s going to be a wild ride.

Criminals, Lap Dances & More - A Day in the Life of a Boise Uber Driver Working with the public certainly provides some interesting stories, but these drivers take the cake.

