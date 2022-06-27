Nampa Amber Alert Cancelled for Missing Children

The Amber Alert has been cancelled reports the Nampa Police.

The Nampa Police Department and the Idaho State Police need your help in finding two infant children who they say were taken by their babysitter. The children may be in danger and the babysitter, Sierra Martinez, could be using drugs. Police ask you to look out for a 2003 Blue Honda Pilot with missing or stolen plates.

We will continue to update you on this story as it develops. The Idaho Legislature recently passed a law that would allow law enforcement agencies to issue missing children alerts earlier. The alert missing person bill was signed into law this year as a result of lobbying efforts of the family of missing child Michael Vaughan of Fruitland who has been missing since last July. You can read more on how the bill became law here. Law enforcement have told us in the past that they rely on the public's help to aid them in returning missing or taken children to their homes. The children are toddlers and police say that the babysitter may be using drugs. They believe the children could be in danger and would like to get them back to their parents. If seen call Nampa PD 208-465-2206 or 911.

Timeline: Missing Idaho Child Michael Vaughan Since late July of 2021, 5-year-old Michael Vaughan has been missing from his home and family in Fruitland, Idaho. The heart-shattering story has made it's way into the homes of families nationwide and several police organizations along side thousands of volunteers continue to keep the search alive. Below is a timeline of events leading up to where we are, now.

Boise Police Arrest 11 in Secret Operation Here in the Treasure Valley, we aren't used to seeing large groups of arrests or frankly, any serious crimes. On Tuesday, September 21st, however, the Boise Police Department hauled in 11 arrests in one successful "sting" operation.