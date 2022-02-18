These 23 Missing Children Could Be in Idaho, Have You Seen Them?

As a father of two, I'll come right out and say it: this is one of the most difficult things I've ever had to dive into. I cannot imagine the thought as a parent, not knowing where your child is. The mere thought induces an unimaginable fear that breaks my heart for the parents who are without their babies, no matter the age.

Perhaps sharing this information from MissingKids.org about the missing children in Idaho and its surrounding areas will help lead to finding these missing children. Some of these photos were age-processed, some missing posters only had one photo, and some had two. Either way, we tried to include every piece of detail we could find at MissingKids.org to hopefully help in the search for these children.

These Missing Children Could Be in Idaho, Have You Seen Them?

Idaho State Police Inspect Tent City Idaho State Police work to eliminate illegal activity at the homeless protest surrounding the Idaho Statehouse.