Is Google Fiber Really Better Than What Idaho Already Has?

In this day and age, the internet is as prominent as ever. Anywhere you go, you’re likely able to connect to WiFi and when it comes to the internet at home, it’s practically a necessity with nearly every device needing access to the web before you can do anything.

According to HighSpeedInternet.com, Idaho ranks 5th for slowest internet speed in the country and it seems that our neighbors in Montana (2nd worst) and Wyoming (3rd worst) are in the same boat. As we can see, Idahoans have been longing for a solution for some time now:

Now, Idahoans can rejoice as Google Fiber CEO, Dinni Jain just announced that Google’s high-speed internet is in fact, coming to Idaho after all.

“As communities across the country look to expand access to gigabit internet, I’m happy to say that we’re ready to grow alongside them,” Jain said in a press release from Google Fiber. “Our team has spent many months traveling across the country, having conversations with cities looking for the best way to get better internet to their residents and business owners as quickly as possible.”

Google Fiber listed several states that will soon have access to the highspeed service:

Arizona

Idaho

Colorado

Nebraska

Nevada

Why is this great for Idaho?

As we previously mentioned, Idaho ranks among the worst states for internet speeds. According to the site for Google Fiber, they offer download speeds of 1 gigabit per second or 2 gigabits per second (for a bit more obviously). Those speeds could benefit not only the residents of Idaho but also local businesses who rely on high-speed internet to provide their services.

Let’s take a deeper dive into Google Fiber and compare it to what we have.

