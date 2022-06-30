Get a Laugh at Idaho’s Expense with These Jokes

It's national Joke day tomorrow and I thought it would be fun to look back at some Idaho inspired jokes. Some funny, some corny, some just plain dumb. Enjoy.

If Idaho had its own space program, what would be the name of the first satellite? Spudnik (MSN.com.)

“Idaho has raised its speed limit to 80 miles per hour. Now you can get out of there even faster.” (Stephen Colbert.)

"A fun little hike Mississippi asked Missouri “What did Delaware?” She replied, “Idaho, but Alaska”. Turns out she wore her New Jersey." (UpJoke.com)

