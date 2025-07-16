There are a few things that Idaho is known to do very well. Potatoes. Huckleberries. College football. One thing the Gem State doesn’t get enough credit for? How good it is at keeping things hidden.

I’m not talking about in some sort of creepy, government cover-up sort of way. I’m talking about a “how did I live here for years and not know this was around the corner?” kind of way. The landmarks we’re about to show you aren’t usually on the same list of tourist attractions like Albertsons Stadium, Tablerock, Roaring Springs or the Old Pen. They’re more off-the-radar and Instagram-worthy if you’re lucky enough to spot them from the road.

Some will give you shivers and make you say “yep, definitely haunted.” Others are relics of Idaho’s mining days. A couple look abandoned, but have been restored by families who saw something worth saving. A few are still hoping someone with a big heart and budget will bring them back to life, too.

Whether you’re a self-proclaimed history buff, a weekend explorer or just someone who would love to know more about the state you call home, this list gives you a chance to discover some forgotten corners of Idaho’s history.

Before we share the list, we do want to remind you that many of these places are on private property. Don’t trespass. Getting a good photo for “the 'gram” isn’t worth being arrested! Look, admire and be respectful of these mysterious and intriguing places around Idaho!