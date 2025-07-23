The name of a new crime trend sounds so silly that it’d be easy to mistake it for a strange workout involving milk jugs or a quirky TikTok dance trend. However, it’s anything but harmless and it’s something that Idahoans should be aware of.

What Is Jugging and Why Should Idaho Care?

Not all that long ago, the FBI and its partners at local law enforcement nationwide issued a warning about an increase in the number of armed robberies at banks and credit unions around the country. These crimes are very different from the bank robberies Idahoans are familiar with.

Unlike a fairly recent ICCU robbery where the suspects pulled a handgun and threatened the financial institution’s staff, these crimes are targeting individuals who recently made a transaction at a branch or ATM.

Last year’s FBI Warning explains jugging as:

a crime in which a suspect or group of suspects target customers believed to have large amounts of cash. The perpetrators either rob customers while in the parking lot of a bank, credit union or ATM or follow them to their next location.

The suspects in jugging crimes often threaten the individual with violence or actually assault them while trying to steal their cash. In some of the scariest situations, they will show a handgun to victims.

In many cases those committing jugging crimes will spend a few days watching a potential victim’s routine to see if there’s a pattern to how often they visit a certain branch or ATM and what their next stop is after leaving.

Why Are Jugging Warnings Back in the News?

Since issuing the warning in 2024, the FBI and other agencies have seen an increase in the number of jugging crimes across the nation including in California, Texas and Florida.

Because of how prevalent the crime has become, Texas took cracking down on these crimes to a new level. Dallas’s local FOX station reveals that the state recently signed new legislation that classifies jugging as a state-jail felony which may be escalated to a third or first-degree felony in some situations. After September 1, those found guilty of jugging could face 180 days in jail, fines up to $10,000 or life in prison.

How Idahoans Can Protect Themselves From Jugging

Blurry portrait man with gun shooting, Bodyguard, Killer,Gunman,Vintage sepia boonchai wedmakawand loading...

While Idaho hasn’t made the map for jugging crimes yet, experts say that jugging doesn’t discriminate based on a state or city’s size. With Idaho’s steady growth and the number of people moving here from out-of-state, we could become a more tempting target.

In order to reduce your risk of becoming a victim the FBI offers these tips:

Stay Aware of Your Surroundings: Look around for anyone just sitting in their car or lingering nearby without a clear reason

Trust Your Gut: If something feels off or you notice a vehicle backed into a parking spot with someone just sitting inside, stay in your car or leave.

Don’t Flash Your Cash: If you just received an envelope during a transaction, tuck it in your purse, pocket or somewhere others can’t see it.

Change It Up: As we explained earlier, suspects tend to get a feel for a potential victim’s routine. Switch up the branch or time of your visit to be less predictable.

Move On Quickly: Drive directly to your next destination. However, if you believe you’re being followed, drive to a police station or crowded, well-lit area and call for help.

Eyes Up, Phone Down: Scrolling or texting can leave you distracted and more vulnerable. Save it for once you’ve arrived safely at your next destination.