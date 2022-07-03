Eleven Meets Harry Potter: Favorite ‘Stranger Things’ Characters Sorted Into Hogwarts Houses

Season 4 of 'Stranger Things' on Netflix was the best season yet. It was unbelievable from start to finish and had everything you could ask for: laughs, scares, emotions--everything. It even brought back a popular song from the 80s with Kate Bush's 'Running Up That Hill.'

I do not want to have to wait for Season 5. It's going to drive me crazy. Stranger Things is all I can think about now. To pass time, I found myself wondering what Hogwarts Houses the Sorting Hat would put them in if they went to Hogwarts instead of Hawkins High. Weird thought, I know. That's just how my brain works.

Photo by: Aditya Vyas on Unsplash Photo by: Aditya Vyas on Unsplash loading...

Would they all be put in the same house? Who would go where? Would they like being put where they supposedly belong? All of the students and characters are gathered in the Great Hall. I will play the role of the Sorting Hat and will place all of your favorite Stranger Things characters into the proper Hogwarts House from Harry Potter. Two of my favorite things ever coming together. I am ready for this responsibility.

Before we dive into the Stranger Things characters, let's go over the Hogwarts Houses so you can understand the criteria I am using, as the Sorting Hat, in placing the characters into their Hogwarts Houses. Here is a quick dive into each House (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Slytherin, and Ravenclaw) and what they represent and what kind of people and traits you'll find within each house. This will be important for later.

Photo by: Rhii Photography on Unsplash Photo by: Rhii Photography on Unsplash loading...

Harry Potter Hogwarts Houses Let's take a quick dive into each Hogwarts House and what they value and who their notable members are. Once we understand the Houses, it should be fairly easy for us to sort all of the Boise Music Festival artists into their assigned House.

Now that you're familiar with all four of the Hogwarts Houses, we can proceed. Let's get to sorting your favorite Stranger Things characters into their Hogwarts Houses!

Photo by: Tuyen Vo on Unsplash Photo by: Tuyen Vo on Unsplash loading...

Eleven Meets Harry Potter: Favorite 'Stranger Things' Characters Sorted Into Hogwarts Houses 'Stranger Things' season 4 was the best yet for the show. I cannot wait for season 5. So, I decided to pass some time by wondering if our favorite characters from Stranger Things went to Hogwarts instead of Hawkins High, what House would they be sorted into? I will play the role of Sorting Hat and place all of them into their respective Houses. Let the festivities begin!

That was a lot of fun. Do you agree? Comment with what you would have done, instead or if you agree with the Sorting Hat!

If you want to do a deeper dive into the characters, there are some YouTube videos below of their best of moments.

First, check out another time I put the Sorting Hat on with Boise Music Festival 2022 artists!

Boise Music Festival Acts Sorted Into Hogwarts Houses Today, I am the Sorting Hat. I will sing my merry songs and place the various acts performing at Boise Music Festival 2022 into Hogwarts Houses. They can wish they were in another House, but the Sorting Hat knows what it's doing. Well, the artists are gathered in the Great Hall, let's get to sorting!

Below are more Best Of Moments from your favorite characters on Stranger Things.