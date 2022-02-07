Downtown Boise Rooftop Venue Offers Ultimate Valentine’s Package

One of Boise's best kept secrets is well known to those foodies who love a view, creep the best restaurants on Instagram, and have made their way into an unsuspecting downtown Boise office building.

Spend anytime in a major city and you'll come across rooftop pools, bars, lounges, nightclubs, and restaurants. In Boise, however there's really no-such thing.

Or is there? Spoiler alert: there is.

Zee's Rooftop Cafe is 9-stories up an office building in downtown Boise that you have probably driven by a million times. Little do most know that the best lunch view in the city is one quick elevator ride away.

Maybe you've totally slipped up on making plans for Valentine's plans, you haven't been able to find anything 'special enough" or you just want to try something different. This unique date night might be exactly what you're looking for.

For $100, you and your valentine will receive an exclusive 3-course dinner prepared by Boise's own award-winning Chef Zee. The three course meal, served at dinner time, will be inside of the top-story penthouse with the City of Boise's finest views. Not only will the setting be just right--but it's also an exclusive look at the sunset, as Zee's Rooftop is very rarely open during the evening. You will be among a select few to ever experience dinner at this romantic overlook.

The Valentine's fun doesn't stop there-- as Zee's Rooftop has teamed up with downtown Boise's "Spacebar"!

Whether you go before or after dinner--a special token package will be waiting for you BELOW the streets of downtown Boise, at Spacebar, which will also include matching t-shirts and some drink tickets!

Interested in doing Valentine's Day on a budget? Check out these easy date ideas:

Stressed About Valentine’s Day? Here's Date Ideas For Under $25 If you're looking for unique and/or affordable date ideas, we've got you covered.

Some Of Boise's Most Popular Romantic Restaurants Are Already Reserved For Valentine's Day

Get Down On One Knee This Valentine's Day at These Idaho Gems Thinking of proposing soon? Get down on one knee at these Treasure Valley gems! We even throw in a "pre-posal pick-up line" you can use to get your special someone to the recommended spot! Yes, we just invented that. Let's get to it!

Here's What Idaho Men REALLY Want for Valentine's Day We went to Facebook to see what it is men really want for Valentine's Day and the comments did not disappoint! We're still laughing at Jeanette W.'s suggestion.