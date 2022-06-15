These 15 Idaho Cities Have the Highest Rate of Failed Marriages

As you’re going through the typical wedding preparation checklist of venues, catering, colors and who’s going to be in the Bridal Party, divorce is likely the last thing on your mind. Your wedding day is supposed to be your first steps into happily ever after.

For those of us who’ve taken that walk down the aisle, we’ve learned that marriage isn’t everything that those storybooks made it out to be. The more years you spend with your partner, the more trials and tribulations that test your marriage you’ll face. While some couples are able to navigate their way through it with a little help from marriage counseling, others crack and call it quits.

Divorce is never easy, but if you’ve ultimately decided it’s the best thing for all parties involved, you can bring the marriage to an end rather quickly in Idaho. To get divorced, the plaintiff only needs to have a permanent residence in Idaho for six weeks before proceeding with the request to divorce their spouse. From there, there is a 21 day waiting period for taking the next steps.

Idaho is both a no-fault and fault divorce state. No-fault means you don’t have to prove that you need to prove that your spouse did anything wrong. Fault means you’ll need to prove your spouse did something that falls under one of Idaho’s “causes for divorce” and that’s why you want to end the marriage.

What are Idaho’s legal “causes for divorce?” There’s a section of the Idaho Code that spells it out.

These Are the 9 Legal Grounds For Divorce in the State of Idaho Going through a divorce can be traumatic for all parties involved. If you plan on moving forward with the decision, these are the nine legal causes as divorced laid out in the Idaho Code.

What do divorce rates look like in Idaho? Data from the Census Bureau’s “American Community Survey” provide a little insight. Their most recent five year survey shows the percentage of people 15+ that are currently divorced in almost every state, county and city in the country.

When you look at Idaho as a whole, 12% of Idahoans over the age of 15 say they’re divorced. That’s higher than the national average of 10.8%. Idaho ties at #18 with Nevada, New Hampshire and Ohio for the highest percentage of currently divorced individuals in the nation.

Which cities in Idaho have the highest number of failed marriages? This is how the data shook out.

These 15 Idaho Cities Have the Highest Rate of Failed Marriages in the State According to data from the American Census Bureau's "American Community Survey" these 15 cities have the highest percentage of residents over the age of 15 who are currently divorced. We pulled the numbers from their most recent survey available.