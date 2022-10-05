Discounted Microchip Clinic Being Held For Boise Cats

There are very few things more important to ANYONE compared to their furry, lovable, pets. Here in Idaho, we love our pets and there is no denying that. Sit down at any patio or brewery in the Treasure Valley and you are sure to see plenty of doggos running around enjoying the scene. Of course, there are just as many cat people in the Treasure Valley, too, and this news is for them.

Simply Cats, if you're unfamiliar, is a local animal shelter that handles only cats. In 2007, their state of the art facility was built and began with housing as few as six cats at one time. Now, there are over 100 cats and kittens being cared for by the group, best known for being the Treasure Valley's "no-cage, no-kill" cat shelter.

It doesn't matter where you adopted your cat--or where they came wandering into your life from--if you love your furry feline, losing them is a scary idea. That is where microchipping comes in. The identification system is nothing new to pet owners however if you adopted a cat in a more "informal" way, you may have never had your kitty microchipped.

Whether that was because of convenience, cost, or any other reason--there's no reason NOT to have your cat chipped at this upcoming Simply Cats event.

On Saturday, October 29th from 10:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., 24 Pet Watch will be sponsoring an event at Simply Cat, offering chips for just $15-- a total steal!

Yes, chips are only available to cats at this event and it will be taking place at the Simply Cats facility (2833 S. Victory View Way, Boise, ID).

To learn more about their event and to get an appointment on the books for your cat, click HERE.

