Spend Time In One Coldest Places On Earth 3 Hours From Boise

I'm still getting to know Idaho, not just the Treasure Valley but all of Idaho and all that it has to offer.

Did you know that Idaho has one of the coldest places in the continental United States?

"The town consistently experiences more than 270 days a year where temperatures plummet below freezing."

That's something I would have never thought about when moving to Idaho. But Stanley, the small town in the Sawtooth Valley, is one of the coldest places in Idaho according to onlyinyourstate.com.

Wow! That's crazy, 270 days where it's below freezing. Even though it's one of the coldest places in the United States, Stanley is still known for being one of the finest wilderness areas and attracting hundreds of visitors all year.

Stanley also had one of the strongest earthquakes recorded in Idaho, it was a 6.5 earthquake just 20 minutes northwest of Stanley which shook the entire town.

On December 23, 1981, Stanley recorded one of its coldest days on record it was -54° according to Stanleycc.org "The unique combination of being located at the base of mountains in a "bowl" and having an elevation of 6,200 feet means that cold air from the snowy peaks above settles into the valley and stays" and the average temp from New Year's Day to the middle of March the average temp is -35°.

What is there to do in Stanley?

There's plenty to do during the winter months like, like biking, skiing, snowmobiling, and just relaxing at one of the many hotels that they have in town.

If you're looking to get out of town and disconnect from everything you enjoy this amazing Airbnb just a couple of miles away from Stanley.

Check Out This Airbnb Near Stanley When you just need to get away and take a deep breath off of the grid without having to go very far, here's an Airbnb for you!