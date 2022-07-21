We found some great-looking classic trucks for sale in the Boise area. They range from 1940 to 1979, from barn finds to restored and even futuristic. These trucks have passed the test of time, and they've spanned some incredible history in the Treasure Valley.

These trucks remember a time in Boise when the first Albertsons opened on State Street, when there was only one public high school, there was no greenbelt, no downtown skyscrapers, and when BSU was Boise Junior College. When some of these trucks were on the road, gas was $.30 per gallon, and the population was under 40,000.

Classic pickup trucks are seeing a massive spike in popularity right now. They are still useful vehicles, but most importantly, they remind us of a simpler time. A time when we didn't have responsibilities.

These trucks represent our childhoods and our parents and grandparents, many of whom are no longer with us. For so many people, these trucks are a connection to our personal history. It also doesn't hurt that these trucks turn more heads now than they did when they were new!

15 Clean Classic Ford Trucks You Can Buy In Boise Right Now From 1940 to 1979, these trucks are ready for you to own right now. We've put them in order from oldest to newest, and you can see the evolution of style. The last truck is a restored masterpiece that was brought from 1979 to 2022 inside and out!

