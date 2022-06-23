There’s been a huge uprise in vehicle break-ins throughout the Boise area, and it’s unfortunate, but they are becoming increasingly popular, so it’s best to prepare for this and do what we can to prevent these break-ins from happening to us.

According to Mosaic Insurance Alliance and Vigilante Security, Summer is the most popular season for home burglaries and car break-ins, more commonly the “smash-n-grab” break-ins where people break your windows and take your belongings.

The recent burglaries in and around the Boise area compelled me to search for ways to prevent break-ins like this. I found 5 ways that are easier than you think, and they don’t require any money or upgrades to your vehicles. Sticking to the basics will reduce the chances of your car getting broken into.

Keep scrolling for Boise’s Most Wanted, 20 unsolved crimes in Boise, and a list that shows you the amount of sex offenders you have in your city 👇

5 Best Ways to Prevent Car Break-ins In the Boise Area

These 20 Crimes Are Still Unsolved in Boise Can you identify anyone in these photos or surveillance videos? The Boise Police Department is hoping that you can give them a tip leading to more information! Who would have thought that the City of Boise would have so many unsolved crimes!

26 Cities in Idaho Ranked by Sex Offender Totals