Idaho: Are We a Leading State for Used Car Dealerships?

Idaho is actually in the Top 5 states in the country with the most used car dealerships per capita. And, kind of interesting, but there are apparently more used car dealerships in Idaho than ever before, but the number of used car dealership’s employees is steadily decreasing.

Stacker and Stacker Studios crunched the numbers, and here’s what we can learn about Idaho:

Used car dealers per 100k residents: 12.78 (6.3% increase since last year)

Statewide used car dealers: 235

Currently employed at used car dealers: 1,271 (0.4% decrease since last year)

Idaho is reported to be the #4 state in the country with the most used car dealerships per capita.

Car dealerships are striving to navigate the constant need for used cars. I recently had this conversation with some dealerships in Nampa, and they said used cars are actually more in demand right now (and higher priced) than new cars.

Stacker says, “Amid the height of the pandemic, the price of used cars rose faster than those of new cars. The average cost of all new vehicles, among them cars and SUVs, was more than $47,000 at the end of 2021, representing an increase of more than 25% in two years. Compare that to the average cost of used cars, whose prices were up to $28,000 or a more than 42% spike in 2021.”

