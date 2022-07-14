City of Boise Acknowledges They Have a Weed Problem

We love our parks here in the City of Boise. There are so many in our area and we are known as the City of Trees, after all. In Idaho, people love to use our parks for all sorts of things. Have you ever been to a city or region where grass really isn't even "a thing"? Look to Arizona for example where you see more rocks than blades of grass because of the heat or Texas where there's grass--but sitting on it feels like you're getting hundreds of little paper cuts.

Here in Boise and in the greater Pacific Northwest, we have some amazing grass (should we be thanking Jim Zamzow for this?).

If you've been to a City of Boise park lately, whether it was to walk the dog, soak up the sun, have a picnic, or just to get away from it all and enjoy the greenery...perhaps you noticed something different?

We've got a weed problem, Boise.

All joking aside--it isn't really a "problem" and the City of Boise wants you to know that they're aware.

Over 1,600 acres of park and over 5,000 acres of open land is managed by the City of Boise and two years ago, you may recall that they wanted to cut back on the pesticides they were using across the city. After implementation of the program, this year, they're REALLY cutting back and it is resulting in taller grass and a few more weeds in the parks.

According to the City of Boise in a release:

We are now seeing the direct benefits to our resource management, pollinator habitat, groundwater quality control and overall health of the grass, plants and trees throughout city parks.

So, don't worry about the weed(s), Boise.

