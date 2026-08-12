For a lot of Treasure Valley families, back-to-school week means new shoes, backpacks, school supplies, trying to remember what time we’re supposed to drop the kids off and probably wondering how summer disappeared so fast.

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But there’s another back-to-school issue that doesn’t get nearly as much attention... Food.

According to The Idaho Foodbank, more than 75,000 children in Idaho experience food insecurity. That’s more than 16% of Idaho kids who may not always have access to enough food to maintain a healthy, active life.

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And going back to school doesn’t automatically solve that problem.

What Happens To Idaho Kids When Friday Afternoon Comes?

During the school week, kids from families struggling with food insecurity may have access to breakfast and lunch at school. Then Friday afternoon comes...

What happens Saturday and Sunday? That’s exactly what The Idaho Foodbank’s Backpack Program is designed for.

Photo by note thanun on Unsplash group of people wearing white and orange backpacks walking on gray concrete pavement during daytime

Kids participating in the program discreetly receive a bag of food on the last day of the school week that they can put right into their backpack and take home.

And this isn’t just a couple of snacks. Each bag contains enough food for two breakfasts, two lunches, two dinners and two snacks.

Photo by Joel Muniz on Unsplash volunteers sorting canned food donations

The food is nutritious, shelf-stable and selected so that it’s easy for a child to prepare, even if an adult isn’t around to help.

There’s Help Inside Idaho Schools, Too

The Foodbank also operates its School Pantry Program, providing food through pantries located right inside schools.

That gives students and families another place where they can get the food they need in an environment that’s familiar and comfortable.

Photo by Jacob McGowin on Unsplash A large metal shelf filled with lots of food

And there’s a reason this matters beyond simply making sure a child isn’t hungry.

The Idaho Foodbank says that children experiencing food insecurity are at greater risk of falling behind academically, receiving lower test scores and experiencing behavioral problems.

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It’s pretty difficult to concentrate on multiplication, reading or anything else when you’re wondering what you’re going to eat when you get home.

Idaho’s Back to School Campaign Is Underway

August is The Idaho Foodbank’s Back to School campaign, raising money and awareness for programs specifically designed to fight childhood hunger.

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And right now, donations can go even further.

Thanks to several foundations, families and supporters of The Idaho Foodbank, about $87,500 is being matched to support the Back to School program.

That means a donation made during the campaign can essentially have twice the impact.

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One More Thing on the Back-to-School List

We’re going to spend a lot of money getting our own kids ready for school over the next couple of weeks. The notebooks, pencils, new clothes, shoes and a backpack that costs considerably more than I remember my backpacks costing.

But maybe there’s room on that back-to-school shopping list for one more thing... helping another Idaho kid start the school year with something every child should have:

Enough to eat.

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You can learn more about The Idaho Foodbank’s Back to School campaign, the Backpack Program and ways to help through The Idaho Foodbank.