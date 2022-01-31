Check Out These Boise Area Chocolate Shops

Who doesn't love chocolate? Whether you're new to town or have been in Boise for a long time, you can never have enough choices when it comes to chocolate. With Valentine's Day just around the corner, we've selected several shops that specialize in chocolate.

Let's face it, the one you love will appreciate homemade chocolate rather than something that has sat on a shelf for days, months, or longer? Some of these shops will custom make an extraordinary chocolate masterpiece for you or your loved one.

Boise Area Chocolate Shops With Valentine's Day just under two weeks away, we scout the area's best shops for homemade one-of-a-kind chocolates.

Valentines Day is tricky this year due to it falling on Monday the fourteenth. Most florists, restaurants, candy shops, and others work Valentine's Day to schedule your reservations or deliveries early. If you're looking for a fun gift for the office or clients, Krispy Kreme is offering heart-shaped donuts.

There have also been reports of a worldwide flower shortage, reports Newschannel 5. Experts say you should order early to make sure that you get your flowers delivered. Fox News has some great suggestions for your pet on Valentine's Day. The Today Show has 13 suggestions that are available from Amazon for your sweetheart.

Top 10 Valentines Day Ideas in Boise