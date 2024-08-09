Idaho Cash App Users – Settlement Could Mean $2,500 for You

If we were to open your wallet right now, what would we find inside it? Credit cards, your ID, an old Dutch Bros punch card that they stopped using years ago, an old Alberstons receipt…you know what you didn’t mention? Cash.

With so many retailers and venues going cashless, you’re far less likely to have a crumpled up $20 in your wallet than you were years ago. Thanks to apps like Venmo, Zelle and Cash App, you don’t really paper dollars and coins to pay your friend back for that round of drinks they bought you at a concert or the hotel room they paid for while you were traveling together. Apps that make transferring money easy make our lives easier.

READ MORE: 6 Of the Most Common Scams Affecting Idahoans

Unfortunately, they’re not quite as secure as cash and that’s why Idahoans that use Cash App could be eligible for a payday!

Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash Photo by Mariia Shalabaieva on Unsplash loading...

According to the USA Today, Cash App Investing and Block Inc. failed to “exercise reasonable care in securing and safeguarding consumer information” and has been ordered to pay $15 million in damages.

The ruling ties back to a 2021 data breach during which a former employee downloaded reports connected to Cash App users in the United States without permission and another two years later where users’ information was accessed by an unauthorized party. In total, these breaches affected 8.2 million current and former users.

Get our free mobile app

Users involved in the breach may have seen unauthorized or fake transfers and withdrawals and now Cash App has to make that right.

If you used Cash App between August 23, 2018 and before August 20, 2024, you may be eligible to receive a chuck of that $15 million settlement. Users who suffered out-of-pocket losses and submit the proper documentation may receive up to $2,500. Some of those documents include complaints filed with a financial institution, Federal Trade Commission, Consumer Financial Protection, a state’s Attorney General’s Office or BBB. Users who lost time dealing with the fallout of the breach, may receive up to $75.

Sound like you? Then you have until November 18, 2024 to file a claim here.

KEEP READING: Idahoans Keep Falling for These 6 Common Scams According to the Boise Police , these are some of the most common scams Idahoans will encounter over the phone, mail or online. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart

5 Nasty Scams Targeting Idaho Amazon Shoppers Whether it's Amazon Prime Day, Black Friday or any regular day, these are Amazon scams that Idahoans should watch out for. Gallery Credit: Michelle Heart