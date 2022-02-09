The community of Cascade had a devastating loss yesterday that everyone is mourning. The only pharmacy in the town, Watkins Pharmacy burned completely down and no one knows why.



KMTV reports that, "An investigation into a structure fire that destroyed a Cascade pharmacy is continuing. Firefighters in Valley County were called to reports of a fire at Watkins Pharmacy just before 3:00 a.m. The fire forced the closure of Highway 55 as crews worked to contain the blaze. The local library also sustained significant smoke and water damage in this blaze, according to reports."



KTVB spoke to Idaho State Fire Marshal Knute Sandahl, who is handling the investigation who said that "to the best of our knowledge there was no one inside when the fire started, and it is still too early to guess what may have sparked it. Investigators will review security footage and examine burn patterns as they work to put the pieces together, he said."

The Fire Chief Steve Hull who is also a Cascade native and was on the scene fighting the flames told KTVB, "It’s been a center of the community type-building and now it’s not there. It is devastating, especially having a commercial building, a corridor of downtown Cascade and where it was a pharmacy and everybody relied on the business. It'll definitely put a damper on the community for a while."

Cascade's community has had a local pharmacy for over 100 years. Now, the closest one will be in McCall.

