Sometimes you just need to get out of town. Vegas is often a quick, cheap destination to get to from the Boise Airport but you gotta go through the hassle of TSA lines and potential flight delays. The drive from Boise to Reno is longer than you’d like it to be.

If you’ve got your heart set on trying to hit it big at the casino, there’s always the third best option. Jackpot might not cover hundreds of square miles in the glitz and glam of Vegas, but it's close enough for a spur-of-the-moment drive and far enough away to feel like you’ve escaped the Treasure Valley.

Cactus Pete’s in Jackpot is dusting off a tradition that many Idaho road-trippers thought they’d never see again.

Cactus Pete's Brings Back Beloved Buffet With Limited Events

A year into the COVID-19 pandemic, Cactus Pete’s took some time to address some of the most frequently asked questions they were getting about their casino and hotel operations as the public started to ease back into a more normal routine. While many were excited that the nicest casino in Jackpot would be bringing back entertainment to their Gala Showroom and outdoor amphitheater, there were just as many heartbroken by the announcement that The Buffet was permanently closed.

Four years after that announcement, Cactus Pete’s surprised casino goers with the news that the buffet was coming back…sort of.

The casino and hotel will be hosting TWO pop-up buffets this fall and each of them has a different theme. Here’s a look at the dates and some of the foods that will be available at each of the pop-ups!

Friday, September 26: Bucks & Broncs Buffet (Southern style meal for meat lovers)

Cajun Poached Shrimp Cocktail

Hand Carved Texas Style Beef Tri Tip

Maple & Bourbon Glazed Baby Back Ribs

Shrimp N Grits

Crispy Fried Catfish

Grilled Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne

Friday, October 3: Prime Rib & Crab Legs Buffet (Surf & Turf choices)

Jumbo Shrimp Cocktail

Oysters on the Half Shell

Hand Carved Prime Rib of Beef

Steamed Snow Crab Legs

Shrimp N Grits

Thai BBQ Pacific Salmon

Grilled Chicken & Andouille Sausage Penne

I only got to try the old buffet once before it closed and quite possibly ate my weight in crab legs that night so I’m pretty excited to see Cactus Pete’s bring this back, even if it’s just two nights. It seems like others agree. Social media comments on the announcement post included “Just bring back the buffets for good please, we used to drive down all the time for Friday crab legs” and “Yes. Please bring these back full time. I will come more often.”