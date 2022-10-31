Is there anything as magical as Christmas in New York City? Imagine seeing the snowfall while YOU visit the Big Apple this December to meet the Backstreet Boys-- talk about a Winter Wonderland!

Here's what you could win:

Roundtrip airfare for two to NYC

2-night hotel stay

Photo opportunity with the Backstreet Boys (date, location TBD this December)

Two tickets to the Radio City Christmas Spectacular

$500 in spending money

How do you get in on this getaway? Tune in for the code words you'll need to enter; we'll hook you up weekdays at 9 am, 2 pm, and 5 pm. Enter each code word below.

You can also start getting social with us. Following the links below earns you entries into this promotion. The more you like, share, follow and subscribe, the more entries you get!

*This is a multi-market promotion. Winner and guest must be 18 years of age or older. Promotion ends Sunday, November 20, 2022. Prize is provided by BMG.*