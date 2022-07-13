The rehabilitation of the Bryan Harsin Project debuts next week as the entire college football nation turns its attention to SEC Media Days in Atlanta, Georgia. Harsin's debut last year rivaled that of a Hollywood blockbuster that scores a green splat from Rotten Tomatoes.

Next week is a make-or-break week for the second-year Auburn coach. Last year, reporters complained that Coach Harsin filibustered and answered very few questions. Unlike other stops in his career, the SEC press noticed and wasn't happy about the lack of communication from the former Boise State coach.



A quick look at Coach Harsin's prior coaching stops before taking the Auburn job.

As we've documented extensively, Coach Harsin survived the palace coup organized by select powerful Auburn boosters who were not impressed with his on and off-the-field performance. Paul Finebaum recently told his national television and radio audience that Auburn's most powerful donor Jimmy Rain of YellaWood, is still not a fan of Coach Harsin.

Coach Harsin has replaced most of his staff with coaches he has worked with in the past, started a podcast, and worked to repair strained relationships. His work has not translated into recruiting victories as Auburn still lags behind just about every team in the SEC West.

Here's a look at Coach Harsin's friend and foes that will determine his future.



Lindy's and CBS Sports have listed Coach Harsin at the top or near the top of coaches on the hot seat. The second season has not been kind to recent SEC coaches, as detailed by the Montgomery Advertiser.

"In November 2019, Arkansas fired Chad Morris amid his second season. Months later, Mississippi State fired Joe Moorhead after his second season."

One would think that Coach Harsin would be in Auburn this week, preparing for the long grueling season ahead. If you believed that to be accurate, you would be mistaken.

Coach Harsin is 2,282.5 miles away from the humidity and stress of Auburn football. He's currently in McCall, reports KTVB. This revelation cannot endear him to the rabid Auburn fan base that wants to see the Tigers return to glory and not repeat last year's disappointment.

