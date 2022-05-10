How Hollywood Star Bruce Willis Discovered the Magic of Idaho

It's hard to believe that Idaho was at one time America's best-kept secret. However, before Bruce Willis 'discovered' our state, Idaho was known for great camping, cheap living, Sun Valley, the final home of Ernest Hemmingway, and world-class skiing at affordable prices.

Willis fell in love with Hailey, Idaho buying several properties. His investment in Idaho didn't go unnoticed as many famous actors, including Arnold Schwarzenegger and Ashton Kutcher, bought properties in the Hailey/Ketchum area.

The star of Die Hard sold most of his Idaho interests years ago, but his influence continues to influence our state to this day. You can read how Willis chose Hailey as his Idaho destination here. Now, Willis is in cognitive decline, according to the New York Post.

He has a brain disorder that makes it impossible to remember his lines. People Magazine recently did a cover story on Willis, including family photos from his time in Idaho. It was announced recently that he has retired from acting. The 67-year-old action film star has come a long way from his days with Cybill Shepherd on the ABC comedy Moonlighting. Willis has been acting for years and showed no signs of slowing down until his health concerns became known to the public.

Even though Willis sold his Idaho home for a loss several years ago, his name is still synonymous with Idaho. Willis made our state cool for celebrities to build homes away from the paparazzi. Let's hope that Willis will recover enough to enjoy his family and his home away from home, Idaho.

