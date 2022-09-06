Britney Spears Says Son Jayden, 15, Is Working to ‘Undermine’ Her Like Her ‘Whole Family Always Has’

In a new voice memo, Britney Spears explained her point of view to her 15-year-old son Jayden after his tell-all interview discussing his mother and her mental health.

"I can totally understand why my family would have a problem with me doing my own thing. Maybe because I never have," she began the since-deleted audio recording, which was shared Monday (Sept. 5).

Britney referenced touring and being responsible for "three 18-wheeler trucks with tour equipment" and "thousands of people to be responsible for," noting that her new life must be a big change for her two sons.

"So Jayden as you undermine my behavior just like my whole family always has with 'hope she gets better,' 'I will pray for her' ... Pray for what?" she asked.

She continued by asking if she should keep working to pay off her mother Lynne's legal fees and home, wondering out loud if the motive behind her sons wanting her to "get better" is so that she can "continue to give your dad 40 grand [$40,000] a month."

"Or is the reason behind you guys deciding to be hateful is because it's actually over in two years," she added, referring to her sons turning 18, thereby ending child support payments, in the next few years. (Jayden turns 16 on September 12, while Preston turns 17 on September 14.)

"I will say it. You and your brother left me in that house always two hours early," Britney continued. "Preston would sleep. You would play the piano the whole time. And if I didn't shower you guys with gifts and have amazing food ready and play a motherf---ing saint, it was still never good enough."

She acknowledged that she is not perfect but tried her best to give the boys love, saying in the voice memo, "I adore you," but getting candid about what she endured during her time in the conservatorship that took over her life for more than a decade.

"Jayden, it was a miracle I could even have a normal conversation when I got out of that place," she added, referring to the treatment facility she was allegedly sent to against her will.

Of her relationship with her estranged family and children, the pop star stated: "It saddens me not one of you have valued me as a person. You've witnessed me how my family has been to me and that's all you know."

Britney also noted that her dad, Jamie Spears, "needs to be in jail for the rest of his life," and that she no longer believes in God after all she has endured.

"God would not allow that to happen to me if a God existed. I don't believe in God anymore because of the way my children and my family have treated me. There is nothing to believe anymore. I'm an atheist, y'all," she said as the voice memo cut off.

The voice memo comes after the boys and their father, Kevin Federline, spoke out to 60 Minutes Australia. Jayden also did a tell-all interview with The Daily Mail, which aired on ITV.

In his ITV interview, Jayden defended Jamie and echoed the sentiments of his dad Kevin when referring to Britney's mental state. However, in a March 2020 Instagram Live, Jayden called Jamie "a pretty big d--k" who "can go die."

Britney's voice memo follows a previously posted written note. See below: