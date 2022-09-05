Conspiracy theories are easily one of my favorite topics of all time. There’s something about a mystery or a lingering solution that just splinters your mind in the most satisfying way. I want to believe that we all want “the answers” when it comes to our theories but if we knew “the answers”, would we enjoy them as much?

Think about it – if we knew that aliens actually existed, would we be as excited to talk about them? Some might say that we would be but part of me feels it’s the unknown that captivates us. It’s a big reason why there are conspiracy theories about almost everything and most of us, at one time or another, have heard someone pop off about their conspiracy theories at a party or gathering of some sort.

Photo by Thought Catalog on Unsplash

As a matter of fact, there was actually a survey conducted by the folks over at USDirect.com to determine which were the most popular conspiracy theories by state. What’s amazing to me is that it almost seems like Idaho and its neighbors are divided on the theory they believe the most since there are two theories that dominate conversations.

Those two conspiracy theories? None other than chemtrails and lizard people.

You read that correctly… chemtrails and lizard people. If you’re unfamiliar, the chemtrail conspiracy theory involves the government manipulating the weather. The lizard people conspiracy alleges that there are lizard humanoids in disguises that are in positions of power or great influence, plotting their takeover of the world.

Photo by Егор Камелев on Unsplash

Regardless of what you believe – these theories always make for good conversation and in some weird way… are fun.

Do you agree with these most popular theories in each state? Do you think it says anything about the people in those states? Let us know here!

Here Is The Most Popular Conspiracy in Idaho & Surrounding States Here are the most popular conspiracy theories based on searches in Idaho and surrounding states thanks to data from USDirect.com.

