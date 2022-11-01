5 Way Too Early Bowl Game Projections for Boise State Football

With a HUGE 49-10 win over Colorado State, Boise State became bowl eligible for the 25th season in a row.

What does it take to get into a bowl game? They need to have at least six wins and a minimum winning percentage of .500. Despite early season losses against Oregon State and UTEP, the Broncos are in a much better place this season than they were at this time last year. The Broncos are 6-2 overall and 5-0 in the Mountain West.

UTEP v Boise State Getty Images loading...

With four regular season games to go, it may be too early to predict where Boise State will head during the postseason, but Bronco fans are excited about a bowl game because the team has only played one bowl game in the last four years.

In 2018, the First Responder Bowl was canceled after almost two hours of lightning delays in the first quarter. In 2019, the Broncos lost to Coach Pete and the Washington Huskies 38-7. They opted not to go to a Bowl Game in 2020 and pulled out of the 2021 Arizona Bowl due to COVID-19 issues.

So where could the team be heading in 2022? Just hours before the first College Football Playoff rankings that will provide a better picture, this is what the experts are saying.

