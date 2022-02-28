Boise State Narrowly Misses Top 25 Ranking

When was the last time you remember Boise State being a Top 25 team...in BASKETBALL? The women's team has been there, the football team has been there, but for the men, being ranked has been a dream far, far away from reality for several years.

Sure, the program has had some good seasons and under the leadership of Leon Rice who is now the winningest coach in program history. Good enough to be ranked? This year is special.

We're firm believers in Leon Rice's leadership and we're seeing it come to fruition this year!

Boise State's Most Underappreciated Star Boise State seems to mean "football" for most, right? On a national stage, after all, it's the blue turf and the success that the Broncos have had on it that made the university a household name. What happens on the hardwood, however, is far from appreciated at the level that it should be. Leon Rice came to Boise State as a blessing from one of the most powerful basketball programs in the nation: Gonzaga University. Now, the winningest basketball coach in the history of the school seems to take immediate heat if the Broncos aren't in the Final Four. Spoiled by wins on the football field, fans seem to expect the same of the basketball program but when the investment in basketball is so much less than football--can you really have these types of expectations!?

So what's the deal with Boise State getting snubbed on the rankings?

The team is proving that they can hang on and win in tough situations-- on the road and at home. Experts like Seth Davis have this team RANKED:

Once it was all shaken down, however-- Boise State was the team who received the most votes but remained unranked-- this puts them, technically, at #26.

Boise State's final home game is on Tuesday evening at ExtraMile Arena and will hopefully be a win over Nevada, which will give the Broncos a share in the regular season title. Then, it's off to Vegas for Rice & Company to start the Mountain West Tournament. Many say that either way, this team has an appearance in the "Big Dance" locked in.

