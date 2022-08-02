Boise Is The Most Populated City In Idaho But Do You Know The Rest Of The Top Ten List?
Most of us know that Boise is the most populated city in Idaho. It's the capital, it's the most popular city, it's a given.
I'd be willing to bet you could also easily guess the second most populated city in the state. However, can you name the third? Fourth? How many can you name in the Top Ten?
Idaho's population has been on the rise since the COVID-19 Pandemic in 2020, with many people coming to our lovely state to enjoy the outdoors, open spaces, and relaxed regulations.
The state of Idaho isn't just growing rapidly, it's growing faster than any other state in the country, according to Census data.
So, with all of these people moving into the state, surely they can't all be moving to Boise, right? Where are they heading? They have several amazing options to choose from.
Whether you're a family of five, looking to start a family, never starting a family and living single forever, Idaho has a city for you. If you're looking for something rural, urban, or suburban you're still good!
Here are the 10 most populated cities in the state of Idaho! Did you get them right?
No surprises there! It all makes sense to me. I would have guessed Coeur d'Alene would have been a little higher, I thought there were more people living there than there currently are.
Of course, note that this data is from the 2020 census. As we pointed out earlier, people have been flooding into the area in masses since then. The population in all of those cities mentioned have likely increased since 2020.
Here's a map from the 2020 census showing population and where most of the country lives. You can see there is a small yellow circle in Boise. We're continuing to grow!
Here's a better look at cities that are growing here in our beautiful state!