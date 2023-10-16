Why Idaho’s Favorite Fast Food Burger Restaurant Is a Total Joke

You don’t try to make a habit of eating fast food, but sometimes the day doesn’t just play out the way you thought it would.

We're not here to judge. We know that grabbing fast food is so much easier than grocery shopping. Or maybe it brings back fond childhood memories. Heck, we go to McDonald's every Friday during Lent because having a Filet 'o Fish sandwiches for dunner was a family tradition. So was grabbing KFC after CCD on Wednesday nights.

That said, we are going to hard-core judge the “research” that jewelry store Shane Co. did to determine the most popular fast-food burger restaurant in each state. In order to compile their list, they surveyed people in every state asking the question “Which fast-food restaurant has the best burger?” They got over 2,000 responses. From there, they analyzed Google Trends data from 2021 and 2022 for named burgers at the most popular restaurants in each state. They combined the results to put together the final list.

So…what’s the most popular fast-food restaurant in Idaho? Based on their methodology, it’s one you can’t even visit in Idaho...yet! Yup, In-N-Out Burger got named the most popular fast-food restaurant in the Gem State.

Don’t get us wrong. We’re not calling In-N-Out Burger itself a joke. We love a Double Double Animal Style just as much as the next guy. We’re calling the fact that a fast food restaurant was named the most popular in a state where it doesn’t exist yet a joke! But it’s a joke that we think we can explain.

The study looked at Google Trends data from April 2021-April 2022? Well, news that In-N-Out officially filed for a permit to build a location at The Village at Meridian broke in March 2022. A month later, public records showed that they were looking at the defunct Pier 1 Imports at the Boise Town Square Mall as a second Idaho location. Naturally, Idahoans who’ve been wishing for an In-N-Out Burger for years were Googling the news! Just because we were Googling “In-N-Out” doesn’t mean that we were eating there.

In-N-Out Construction Updates

Wondering how close are we In-N-Out becoming a reality in the Treasure Valley? Construction is underway at The Village at Meridian. In fact, we were at The Village on October 3 and the signage is officially on the building. They missed their target date opening date. When construction crews broke ground, they thought that the restaurant could be complete by September 2023. We're not sure who their source is but This Is Boise reports that the restaurant could open the week of October 23.

This Is Boise's source also tells them that there's some drama surrounding the location that was set to replace the defunct Pier 1 at the Boise Towne Square Mall. According to their report, the Pier 1, like the old Sears building/parking lot, doesn't actually belong to the mall. The source tells them that the owner would like more for the purchase, as well as a share of profits. Public records show that the mall (350 N Milwaukee) is owned by Boise Mall LLC. The old Pier 1 (140 N Milwaukee) is owned by Blue Roof LLC.

We searched through public records to see if any construction permits had been filed recently. From what we found, it looks like the city did issue a permit for a company to install the illuminated signs for the restaurant back in July.

Shane Co’s pick for the most popular fast-food burger in Idaho makes a lot more sense. They said it was the McDonald’s “McDouble.” Think it’s a little strange that a jewelry store commissioned this research? Apparently, they were trying to determine where couples preferred to go for fast-food dates, whether they were dining in or hitting the drive-through. ::shrug::

While we wait for In-N-Out to FINALLY open in Idaho, you've got time to catch up on the mystery that is their secret menu. Check this out so that you know how/what to order on opening day!

