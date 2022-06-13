Flying to the east coast is about to get a little easier, and likely cheaper, for us in and around the Treasure Valley. Delta Airlines will be expanding service between Boise and the busiest airport in the country.

Starting on July 11, Delta will add a second non-stop flight to and from its HQ at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The additional trip, which will reportedly be an overnight red-eye flight, will run every day except for Saturday, and is expected to go into September, according to officials at the Boise Airport.

According to Boise Airport spokesperson Shawna Samuelson, "It gives our passengers more options to choose from when traveling east to domestic and international destinations."

Said flight in and out of Atlanta is the longest flight available at the Boise Airport, and also its furthest east--after JetBlue Airways announced earlier this year that it ceased its seasonal flight out of and to New York City's JFK International Airport. That nonstop flight was ironically brought to a stop after only one Summer.

The decision to add another flight to Atlanta was made based on demand, according to reports. According to reports, through the first quarter of this year, the Boise Airport is on pace to break its record for annual passengers.

Airline spokesperson Drake Castaneda, "We have seen demand in this market grow pretty significantly recently, which drove the decision for added capacity."

Alaska Airlines, a mainstay at Boise Airport, will also be expanding their flight options. The Seattle-based carrier introduced a Burbank flight recently, in order to compete with Avelo, and will soon add a daily service to Idaho Falls and Las Vegas.

Delta also operates nonstop flights between Boise and four separate locations including: Los Angeles, Minneapolis, Seattle, and Salt Lake City.

I expect this additional flight to Atlanta to save us money in the long run especially with longer flights. The more connections out that way, the better. With Atlanta there will be many more options and that means cheaper prices for consumers. Get ready to fly the friendly skies out of Boise more often!

