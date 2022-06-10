There is absolutely no shame in this game – we’ve all been there.

The bars are closing down, it’s laaaaate at night and we are freaking starving.

*Alcohol and dancing our little booties off in the clubs tends to have that effect.

But where should we go to get some food? What’s even open?

Well, don’t you even worry. We’ve got you, boo.

Listed below are the 10 best places in the Boise area to get your late night munchies.

And we can personally attest: if you’re hungry enough to be going to one of these places at two in the morning, they are going to be absolute fire.

However, we do need to make one honorable mention first:

Solid Grill & Bar didn’t make this list because they technically close at the same time as the bars – 2:00 am on the weekends.

But if you’re wanting some late night food before the bars close, and you don’t want fast food options, this restaurant is the place to go.

Alright! Now onto the list.

Drink up, be safe, and enjoy some of these delicious late night options!

You can thank us later.

The 10 Best Places in Boise to Get Your Late Night Munchies We've all been there: it's late at night, and we need some food STAT.

12 Boise Brunch Spots With Patio Seating, Perfect For Spring Soak up this warm weather while enjoying brunch, in these beautiful locations!

Guess What Time It Is, Idaho? Farmer's Market Season, Babyyy Find a local farmers market near you!

Discover 16 Unique Festivals in the Boise Area This Summer Who's ready for a summer that we will never forget?