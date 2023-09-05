Buying a home is a big life decision. If you recently went through the process or plan to do so in the near future, which factors are most important to you?

Obviously, affordability would be a big one. You want to have a space to call your own, but at the same time you want enough money left over to allow you to shop for necessities like food and gas, pay your bills and maybe treat the family to a nice meal every now and then. Finding that home is no easy task, especially when Realtor.com says the current median listing home in September 2023 in Boise is $599,900 and climbing.

If you’re raising a family, you’re probably looking for a neighborhood that’s going to be safe for your kids. That neighborhood gets bonus points if it has lots of family activities and is fairly close to your child’s school.

Which neighborhoods in Boise check all of those boxes and make for a great family experience? According to one website, these are the ten neighborhoods that rise to the top. Niche.com dug into 13 different factors to rank more than 30 neighborhoods in the city of Boise. Their grades heavily weighted the quality of public schools, higher education rate, cost of living, and housing.

They also took into account how close the neighborhoods were to family amenities like parks, libraries and other cultural activities, access to outdoor activities and how walkable the neighborhoods were.

Keep in mind, this is just the opinion of one website, but it's interesting to see which part of Boise these neighborhoods are in! You can see their complete ranking of 31 Boise neighborhoods HERE.

The 10 Best Boise Neighborhoods to Raise a Family In 2023 Niche.com applied their methodology to over 30 neighborhoods in the City of Boise. After grading neighborhoods on quality of schools, safety, access to family amenities and other factors, they determined these are the 10 neighborhoods where you'd love to raise a family in Boise.

