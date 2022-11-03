An Idaho Bakery That Ranks as One of the Best in America

It’s official! We’ve rounded the corner that leads right into “The Holidays,” which means it’s also the season of goodies and bread and calories — fortunately or unfortunately — depending on your situation and how you want to look at that.

As for me, I love a good loaf of freshly baked bread, especially different kinds of bread like Cinnamon Swirl Bread, but where can we find the best bread in Idaho?

I found a recent article from Lovefood that shares The Bakery with the Best Bread in Each State. And for Idaho, the best bakery is Gaston’s Bakery in Boise.

Google Maps | Boise bizman Google Maps | Boise Bizman loading...

Here’s what they had to say...

“This small bakery in Boise may be mostly pastries but the bread it offers is equally impressive. It’s made with Idaho wheat that’s milled into flour, keeping the bran and germ for flavor and nutrients. The country bread (a rustic, open-textured loaf), Idaho wheat bread (made with 100% local wheat), and sourdough are all said to have a great crust and chewy texture, while the brioche makes amazing French toast.”

According to Gaston’s website, there are actually two locations in “The Heart of Idaho,” and that’s Boise. Here’s a little bit of their story...

Google Maps | Gaston's Bakery Google Maps | Gaston's Bakery loading...

“Mathieu Choux arrived in Boise from Burgundy, France in 2001. He opened Le Café de Paris downtown, offering fresh croissants, breads, and a full daily dine-in menu. By popular demand from local restaurants, the Café expanded its wholesale baking options in 2006 to serve the local market. Mathieu closed the Café’s doors years later to focus solely on Gaston’s Bakery and serving much more of the Treasure Valley. The bakery is now located on the Bench and has developed into a national brand via countless community partners, food distributors, and Sur La Table.”

Keep scrolling for the top 5 highest-rated dessert shops in Boise, the best holiday drinks, and much more 👇

The Top 5 Highest-rated Dessert Shops in Boise

Satisfy Your Caffeine Craving With Boise's Best Coffee Shops from A to Z