Aaron Paul Selling Incredible $1.3 Million Boise House [Photos]

If you were to ask Boise residents who the biggest celebrities from our humble city are--chances are, you would hear three names the most: Chris Petersen, Kellen Moore, and Aaron Paul.

Even with the hit series "Breaking Bad" wrapped up and over--as well as the final piece, "El Camino" (which premiered first here in Boise) out and on Netflix--Breaking Bad is STILL an international hit.

In a recent tweet, the Breaking Bad star himself, Aaron Paul, shared that even though he doesn't want to..it is time to sell his home in Boise, Idaho-- the very first house that he bought in his hometown.

The images from inside of this beautiful home on Warm Springs Avenue are STUNNING!

Inside of Aaron Paul's Million Dollar Boise Home You know him best as Jesse Pinkman from the hit series "Breaking Bad" and in Boise, you know he's one of the biggest stars to ever call our city home. Now, the first home that he purchased in Boise, Idaho is on the market and up for sale. By far, this mid-century home is one of the sexiest builds we have ever seen--with access to the pool from nearly every room in the home.

You can see the listing on Zillow, HERE.

