5 Boise Stoplights That Make Us Want to Rip Our Hair Out

Over the last couple of weeks, there have been some fascinating "studies" released about Boise's traffic woes. We still have a hard time believing that they're reflective of what rush hour in Boise is really like, but we're more than willing to vent about the stoplights that are constantly slowing down our day!

Last Thursday, I hit a milestone ride at Cyclebar and we decided to head to Old Chicago to celebrate. It didn't occur to me until I was sitting at the most aggravating stoplight in the Treasure Valley how my BFF always beat me from the Village to Boise Towne Square. She'd turn left off of Records onto Fairview and take it down to Milwaukee. My dumb-dumb self made the mistake of heading back toward Eagle road to take the freeway to Franklin.

By the time I sat through THREE light changes trying to make a left on to Eagle, she had already gotten us seats at the bar and was close to finishing her first beer. I swear I sat at that light for a good 15 minutes. ARGH!

Needless to say, I'm not the only one who considers Eagle and Fairview THE most infuriating stoplight in the Treasure Valley. In our poll, Eagle and Fairview overwhelmingly took the top spot. Which other intersections drive you totally nuts? Here's what you told us!

5 Most Annoying Stoplights in the Treasure Valley

