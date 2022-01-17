We don't currently have the usual piles of snow out our doors to help keep the kids entertained outside and worn out. Yet it is still too darn cold to be out for a long time. So what to do? Lots actually. It doesn't matter if you are new to the area or a native in need of reminders of all of the fantastic activities, and places to play, explore, learn and entertain indoors in Boise, Meridian and a few in surrounding areas.

10 Fun and FREE Things to Experience in Boise Idaho Whether you grew up here, live here, are new to the area, visit here or want to show your friend and family who visit the Treasure Valley around, this list can be your great budget travel guide.

10 Things to Do in Boise on Your Day Off Weekend? Holiday? or maybe you just need to play hooky from work and do something fun, I get it. Check out these 10 things to do around Boise with your day off.

Everything That Meridian's Wahooz Family Fun Zone Has to Offer Before you visit Wahooz, get a sneak peek of what is in store for you with the photos below.

Feed and Pet Playful Stingrays at Aquarium of Boise The mission of the Aquarium of Boise boasts over 10,000 square feet with 35,000 gallons of saltwater and over 250 different species of animals and marine life spanning over 38 exhibits. Open Monday – Saturday from 10am – 5pm; Sunday from 12 – 5pm. We had an amazing time.

Julia Davis Rose Garden Stunning Roses in Bloom The Julia Davis Park Rose Garden has been around for almost 90 years and holds thousands of stunning, vibrant and fragrant roses of all kinds. Check out these stunning photos and the Rose variations.