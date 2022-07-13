Inflation Relief Checks Are On The Way to Idaho

The cost of living seems to be rising every day and it’s anyone’s guess as to when things will level out. Finding a place to live is as expensive as ever, gas prices are out of control, and the cost of groceries continues to rise amidst the random shortages.

There is, however, relief on the way (if you haven’t already got yours).

It was announced that 14 states approved relief checks to help combat inflating costs... this includes Idaho. Back in February, Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that will provide a whopping $350 million in tax rebates for residents of Idaho according to the Idaho State Tax Commission.

According to Forbes, however, there are criteria that have to be met in order for Idahoans to receive their money:

Must be a full-time Idaho resident and have filed 2020 and 2021 tax returns OR must be a full-time Idaho resident and have filed grocery-credit refund returns.

It’s important to note that some of these payments began in March and according to Forbes, each taxpayer will get either $74 or 12% of your 2020 Idaho state taxes, whichever is higher.

How can I see the status of my rebate?

First and foremost, you’ll want to have your social security number handy or your individual taxpayer identification number (ITIN). You’ll also need your Idaho driver’s license or state-issued ID number…OR, Idaho State Tax Commission says you can also have your 2021 Idaho tax income return. The website for Idaho State Tax Commission says that if your license is expired, you can still use it.

Check the status of your tax rebate here.

