Warning: Must have a sense of humor to continue reading…

Idaho continuously lands on national lists for being one of the “best places to live” in the United States, and quite frankly, we just don’t get it.

But more than that, we’re sick of hearing it.

We’re just lowkey copycats of some of our better known neighbors, trying to play it cool over here as having a big city vibe, with a small town charm.

Breweries keep popping up – who do we think we are, Bend?

The music scene is booming, and we boast about keeping Boise “weird” and “kind” – are we trying to be Portland?

We have coffee shops around every corner that are a total vibe – Seattle, is that you?

Fanatics rave about how the Boise foothills are the perfect place for outdoor enthusiasts, and that we lead fun, healthy lifestyles, but all we’re hearing is: blah, blah, blah.

Boise is a terrible place to live, and here are ten reasons why:

10 Reasons Why Boise is the Absolute WORST. *Don't Move Here* We don't know why everyone is so crazy about Idaho... We think it's a terrible place to live.

Criminals, Lap Dances & More - A Day in the Life of a Boise Uber Driver Working with the public certainly provides some interesting stories, but these drivers take the cake.

These Boise Tattoo Fails Will Make You Think Before You Ink Think before you ink! Here are reviews of the worst tattoo fails we found in Boise.

Idaho Restaurant Servers Speak Out: 40 Things They Wish You Knew Turns out, restaurant servers are absolutely fed up with their thoughtless guests. Here's a list of things they wish you knew, which is basically: how not to be THAT guy.