Zoo Boise’s Prices Down To Almost Zero In February

It's difficult trying to find something to do in 2022. We're all broke, traffic is horrid, and we're still in the middle of a global pandemic. So trying to find something to occupy our time isn't as simple as Googling "Fun things to do" and jumping to it. You have to look even harder if you want to find an activity that isn't going to cost you an arm and a leg.

We're on the case.

Zoo Boise has heard your cries, and they're welcoming back guests with a really hefty discount. We had to read it twice to make sure it wasn't an error.

For the month of February (including today), Zoo Boise is bringing back $2 Tuesdays, which is exactly what it sounds like. General admission, child admission, and senior admission tickets will all cost only two dollars every Tuesday this month.

The best part? You're also giving back while saving some cash! A portion of admission goes toward the Zoo Boise Conservation Fund, which helps protect animals in the wild both in Idaho and around the world.

Want to get more information on these $2 tickets? Get more info here.

Need to know when Zoo Boise's hours are so you can take advantage? That's right here.

If you're looking for a reason to visit, Zoo Boise has an incredible amount of animals you can see, including:

Giraffes

Snow Leopards

Komodo Dragons

Lions

Warthogs (So you can live out all your Lion King fantasies)

If you've never been, it's a ton of fun. A great spot to take the family, or even a date for something different.

We'll see you out there. By the warthogs.