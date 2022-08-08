You Won’t Believe What Accidentally Started A Forest Fire In Utah

Only you can prevent forest fires, and it all starts with common sense. Something this man was lacking when he accidentally started a fire last week.

A 26-year-old man has been arrested for starting a wildfire in Utah and according to WMTW, he told authorities that he had been attempting to kill a spider with a lighter when he started the fire. he Utah County Sheriff's Office says.

Last Monday, Deputies responded to the Bonneville Shoreline area close to Springville for a fire that was spreading up a mountain, according to a statement.

Upon arriving to the scene, fire personnel informed officers that they had encountered a man who told them that he had stared the fire, the statement says.

The man reportedly identified himself as Cory Allan Martin, and said that he saw a spider on the mountain and was trying to burn it with a lighter when a nearby brush ignited and flames started spreading.

According to the probable cause statement, "He was placed in custody for the reckless burning and was placed in the back of the patrol vehicle. While searching Cory's belongings, a jar of marijuana and paraphernalia was found."

The statement goes on to say that Martin was taken to the Utah County Jail for reckless burning, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of paraphernalia.

Jail records show he was released that night.

The blaze that he allegedly started scorched land from the base of a mountain to the top. according to the probable cause statement. It also required a response from multiple fire agencies and helicopter units.

By Wednesday morning, it was about 90% contained and burned close to 60 acres, fire officials said on Twitter.

Fires can start easily in dry, hot conditions, so it's best to use common sense when you're outdoors. Always think twice before sparking anything. Humans are responsible for a majority of wildfires, which means Smokey The Bear was right--we can prevent forest fires.

Here are some tips to help prevent fires from starting. It's important to know these and it can save not only natural resources, but lives, as well.

Wildfires have again been a problem this summer, with many impacting us in Idaho.

