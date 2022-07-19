Huge Wildfire Near This Idaho Town Burned More Than 1,200 Acres

Around 11 pm Sunday night, citizens of Lewiston woke up to a truly terrifying sight.

From their own backyards, they watched as a new wildfire ripped through more than 1,200 acres of land, near the Clearwater River Casino.

According to a local who witnessed the fire igniting, there were a few lightning strikes from a little electric storm, and one of them must have hit the ground.

All of a sudden, there was a little ring of fire that started blooming out, and then it eventually burned a path headed east.

Continue scrolling below to see some incredible photos that were taken throughout the night and into the morning, as fire crews battled this enormous fire.

