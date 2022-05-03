This Huge Disaster in Idaho Every Year is Extremely Avoidable

In the year 2021, there were 1,332 wildfires in Idaho which burned through roughly 439,600 acres of land.

Of these fires, 723 were started by humans.

That’s more than half.

In fact, humans are typically the cause of wildfires versus natural causes – nearly 85% of the time.

This could be due to a number of reasons, including: campfires left unattended, discarded cigarettes, burning of weeds and debris, fireworks gone askew and intentional acts of arson, to name a few.

Because of this, May is officially the National Wildfire Awareness Month (NWAM), and it’s right before the months that are particularly bad during fire season, in order to bring this issue to the forefront when it really matters.

What’s Idaho doing to prepare for wildfires?

There has been a lot of speculation already that Idaho may have a particularly bad fire season this year, due to the drought we have experienced this past year.

Because of this, the Boise Fire Department, Boise Parks and Recreation and the Audubon Society recently worked together in an effort to kick off NWAM.

They removed an invasive plant (known as the Russian Olive Tree) from a Boise park.

This plant is known as wildfire fuel, as it is easily ignitable and has the potential to spread instantaneously.

What can you do to prepare today?

First and foremost, be careful.

Majority of wildfires are started by humans by accident, so be aware, be careful, be respectful and be vigilant.

Secondly, the American Red Cross put together an incredible list of ways that citizens can prepare their homes before fire season, as well as what to do in the event of a home evacuation.

However, some easy and simple steps are listed below, to help prepare your home for wildfire season:

