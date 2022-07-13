We're going to try and keep the potato jokes to a minimum, but no promises.

Being born and raised in Idaho is a badge of honor for many. It means you're from one of the most beautiful places on the planet, you're (probably) a hard worker with good values, and you don't think the blue turf is really that big of a deal. Sound like you?

Good, let's move on.

We're all familiar with Jeff Foxworthy's "You might be a redneck if..." jokes, but what would happen if we took that same joke setup and applied it to people from Idaho?

Luckily, we don't have to wonder! The folks at AThriftyMom.com did their homework, and came up with a fantastic list of Idahoisms. Not sure if that's a word, but let's move on.

Here's just a few examples of "You might be from Idaho if...":

If someone in a Home Depot store offers you assistance and they don’t work there

If you’ve had a lengthy telephone conversation with someone who dialed the wrong number

If ‘vacation’ means going anywhere …south of Salt Lake City for the weekend

If you can drive 75 mph through 2 feet of snow during a raging blizzard without flinching

Let's keep it going? Connect with us on Facebook and hit us with your best "You might be from Idaho if..." jokes!

Bonus points if you can come up with a really good punchline that doesn't involve potatoes. We love a good potato joke, but we can certainly do better.